Medicine cabinet makeover: Testing natural remedies





"I just started adding oils and trying things and found out they work," said Eades. "You still have to go to the doctor for some things but for me the oils work."

Meanwhile, check out more information and the class schedule with the links below.



Family Friendly Farm



(573) 382-3844



www.familyfriendlyfarm.com



www.familyfriendlyfarmacy.com



Clare Heisserer told us the oils helped her greatly with Lyme disease. "I was on a lot of medication," said Heisserer. "When when I tried one of these oils I didn't get sick. I use them all over my body. I use so many."There are over three hundred in all. But Fasnacht says it's simple to get started with just a few.