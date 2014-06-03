Valle Catholic Punches ticket to State baseball final - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Valle Catholic Punches ticket to State baseball final

The Valle Catholic baseball team defeated Linn Monday in O'Fallon 4-0 to earn a trip to the Class 2 State Final.
Pitcher Daniel Bergtholdt struck out 15 for the Warriors who will now play Hartville Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in the State Championship. 
In the Class 3 Semifinal Tuesday New Madrid County Central will play Christian at 6:30 p.m.
Powered by Frankly