Preliminary NWS report shows EF1 tornado in McCracken Co. on 6/2

Taken on Little Cypress Road in Possum Trot, Ky. (Source: Ed Hall)

Flood water under a railroad bridge on Jackson Street in Paducah, Ky. (Source: Michael Jones)

The National Weather Service has released their preliminary storm report for Monday night, June 2 in McCracken County.

According to the report, an EF1 tornado with winds estimated at 90 mph and a path length of 1.75 miles touched down in McCracken County. They say a pole barn had substantial roof damage including some structural damage to the rafters. Debris was blown more than a half mile away.

The report said one home lost a large section of shingles and the roof vent. It said dozens of trees or tree limbs were also blown down.

A number of streets in Paducah, Kentucky were reportedly flooded on Monday night, June 2, according to the National Weather Service.

They say several vehicles were stranded in the water and this appeared to be typical areas that flood.

The NWS said areas near Western Baptist were reporting 18" of water on some streets.

Some reports as of about 10:30 p.m. on Monday include:

Clay Street - public reports several apartments flooded on Clay Street. Residents said this is the highest they have witnessed water in that particular area. Several cars were also flooded with water inside of the vehicles.



Buckner Lane/Hannan Plaza area of Paducah. Public reports of basement flooded. Unknown amount of damage.



In McCracken County, Ky. Jackson Street underpass is flooded

In McCracken County - 3rd Street in Paducah, near Farmers Market, vehicle stranded in water

In McCracken County - Olivet Church Road near Highway 60/62 have water over them, but are passable OEM reports. Harris Street near Hucks has water over it.

Typical areas that flood are flooding in the Downtown Paducah area, near Western Baptist Hospital Clay Street/Kentucky Avenue/McDonald's restaurant area. People driving through the water are stalling out. OEM is responding to a few calls at this time.



Clay Street has water over the road, also reported by the public that water was flowing into a garage and the lady was concerned water would enter her home



First and Kentucky Street in McCracken County has car stranded in the water. The water is up to the doorway. One lady and three children in the vehicle.



28th and Jackson Street in Paducah - flooded roadway reported

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.