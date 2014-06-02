Preliminary NWS report shows EF1 tornado in McCracken Co. on 6/2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Preliminary NWS report shows EF1 tornado in McCracken Co. on 6/2

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Flood water under a railroad bridge on Jackson Street in Paducah, Ky. (Source: Michael Jones) Flood water under a railroad bridge on Jackson Street in Paducah, Ky. (Source: Michael Jones)
Taken on Little Cypress Road in Possum Trot, Ky. (Source: Ed Hall) Taken on Little Cypress Road in Possum Trot, Ky. (Source: Ed Hall)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The National Weather Service has released their preliminary storm report for Monday night, June 2 in McCracken County.

According to the  report, an EF1 tornado with winds estimated at 90 mph and a path length of 1.75 miles touched down in McCracken County. They say a pole barn had substantial roof damage including some structural damage to the rafters. Debris was blown more than a half mile away.

The report said one home lost a large section of shingles and the roof vent. It said dozens of trees or tree limbs were also blown down.

A number of streets in Paducah, Kentucky were reportedly flooded on Monday night, June 2, according to the National Weather Service.

They say several vehicles were stranded in the water and this appeared to be typical areas that flood.

The NWS said areas near Western Baptist were reporting 18" of water on some streets.

Some reports as of about 10:30 p.m. on Monday include:

  • Clay Street - public reports several apartments flooded on Clay Street. Residents said this is the highest they have witnessed water in that particular area. Several cars were also flooded with water inside of the vehicles.
  • Buckner Lane/Hannan Plaza area of Paducah. Public reports of basement flooded. Unknown amount of damage.
  • In McCracken County, Ky. Jackson Street underpass is flooded
  • In McCracken County - 3rd Street in Paducah, near Farmers Market, vehicle stranded in water
  • In McCracken County - Olivet Church Road near Highway 60/62 have water over them, but are passable OEM reports. Harris Street near Hucks has water over it.
  • Typical areas that flood are flooding in the Downtown Paducah area, near Western Baptist Hospital Clay Street/Kentucky Avenue/McDonald's restaurant area. People driving through the water are stalling out. OEM is responding to a few calls at this time.
  • Clay Street has water over the road, also reported by the public that water was flowing into a garage and the lady was concerned water would enter her home
  • First and Kentucky Street in McCracken County has car stranded in the water. The water is up to the doorway. One lady and three children in the vehicle.
  • 28th and Jackson Street in Paducah - flooded roadway reported

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly