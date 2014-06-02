3 charged after search warrant executed for stolen property

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that three Graves County residents were arrested on Monday afternoon after a search warrant was executed on stolen property and drug charges.

Jeri Hayes was charged with possession of a controlled substance first, prescription not in proper container and receiving stolen property under $500.

Christine Binion was charged with possession of a controlled substance first and prescription not in proper container.

Quintin Williams was charged with receiving stolen property under $500.



According to Sheriff Redmon, management officials at MVP Pouring Group of U.S. 45 South in Mayfield reported a theft of candles from one of their facilities located in Graves County. Detectives talked to management about the theft and then got a search warrant for a home on West South Street in Mayfield, Ky.

When officers went inside the house, they say they found Quintin Williams, 48, and Jeri Hayes, 22, both of Mayfield, along with a small child in the house.

During the search of the home, detectives say they were able to recover 17 stolen candles from MVP Pouring Group. They say it was determined that the candles were taken from a warehouse on U.S. 45 North (where Continental Tire was once located).

Williams is currently employed by MVP and works at the facility on U.S. 45 North, according to information given to detectives during the investigation.

Also located inside the home was a small amount of controlled substance prescriptions not in proper containers. Detectives say they found methadone tablets inside a drawer in the house. According to detectives, the owner of the house said that they did not belong to her and that they were in a drawer that belonged to her roommate, 24-year-old Cristina Binion of Mayfield. As Detectives were leaving the home, they say Binion arrived and was interviewed. She was later arrested.

All three were lodged in the Graves County Jail.

The sheriff’s office was assisted in the search by detectives with the Mayfield Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone that has bought candles from these individuals needs to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-247-4501.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.