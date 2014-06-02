Cape Girardeau City Council approves measure for Cape Splash improvements

The Cape Girardeau City Council passed a measure at their meeting on Monday that will mean improvements to Cape Splash.

The ordinance is for budget appropriation for architectural and engineering services related to a new speed slide and optional design services for improvements to the interior grounds of the lazy river at Cape Splash.

The budget ordinance would give $73,000 to build the new slide and a $5,000 option the improvements to the lazy river. The budget ordinance would fund them from the convention and tourism fund.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.