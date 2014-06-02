Woman injured after crash on Mayfield-Metropolis Rd.

A Boaz, Kentucky woman was sent to the hospital after a crash on June 2 at about 5:17 p.m.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the crash on Mayfield-Metropolis Road, just before the four-way intersection at Lovelaceville Road.

They say the investigation showed that 21-year-old Katelyn Poindexter was driving a 2006 Chevy Cobalt northbound on Mayfield-Metropolis Road when she hit a slippery surface on a section of the road and said it pulled her car to the left.

Poindexter left the road and hit an earth embankment, causing her car to come to a rest off the road and on the passenger side.

Deputies say she was able to get out of the car through the sunroof with the help of witnesses on scene.

The sheriff's department was assisted by the Lone Oak Fire Department and Mercy EMS.

Poindexter was taken to a Paducah hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

