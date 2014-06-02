Helicopter used to dry soggy softball field - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Helicopter used to dry soggy softball field

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier) (Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier)
(Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier) (Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier)
(Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier) (Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier)
(Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier) (Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier)
(Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier) (Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier)
JOHNSTON CITY, IL (KFVS) - Organizers are trying to dry the softball field in Johnston City with a helicopter.

Illinois Class 2A Super-Sectional Softball tournament play is looking to heat up Monday night.

They brought a helicopter over from Black Diamond Aviation to Johnston City High School to get the field playable for the matchup between Carterville and Teutopolis.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly