SIC memorial bass tournament awards $8,860

First place for catching the biggest bass (5.56 pounds) in the 2014 Rodney J. Brenner Memorial Bass Tournament and a check for $516 went to Marion Ridgeway of Pinckneyville, Ill. (Source: SIC)

First place winners of the 2014 Rodney J. Brenner Memorial Bass Tournament are Marty Sisk of Evansville, Ind. (left) and Mark Dove of North Vernon, Ind. (Source: SIC)

One-hundred-seventy anglers in 85 boats headed for their favorite fishing hole on Sunday morning, June 1 at the Golconda Marina.

They were hoping to catch enough large-mouth bass to win the $3,250 first prize money in the Southeastern Illinois College Rodney J. Brenner Memorial Bass Tournament sponsored by the SIC Foundation.



This year’s entries represented a 40 percent increase over last year’s field of 61 boats and 122 participants, which delighted tournament co-director Roy Xanders.

“We are very pleased by the large turnout of anglers in this year’s tournament and hope it is the beginning of a trend that brings more and more participants to our area’s local fishing tournaments,” Xanders said.

Marty Sisk of Evansville, Ind. and Mark Dove of North Vernon, Ind. weighed in 15.01 pounds of fish for top prize of $3,250 and a back-to-back first place finish. Sisk and Dove won the 2013 tournament with a catch of 13.09 pounds. The team of Ron Fletcher of Thompsonville, Ill. and Shane Kendall of Galatia, Ill. took second place with their 14.19 pound catch. They took home $2,250 for their efforts.

With 13.31 pounds of fish, Boo Guill and Zack Guill of Royalton, Ill. earned third place and $1,250 in prize money. Pinckneyville’s Walter Ridgeway and Marion Ridgeway took fourth place with 12.77 pounds of bass. Fourth place paid $750. Finally, fifth place prize money of $500 went to the team of Tony Nelson of Shawneetown, Ill. and Jason Hish of Junction, Ill. for their 11.85 pound catch.

In the big bass competition, Marion Ridgeway from Pinckneyville took home first place and a check for $516 for his 5.56 pound fish. Second place and $258 went to Marty Sisk of Evansville with a bass weighing in at 4.99 pounds, while Jim Gibbons of Harrisburg caught a 4.80 pound bass to claim third place and a check for $86.

The SIC Brenner Memorial Bass Tournament was established by the Southeastern Illinois College Foundation in remembrance of Rodney J. Brenner to raise money for scholarships for incoming SIC students from the college district.

Brenner was a charter member of the Southeastern Illinois College Board of Trustees and was very instrumental in pursuing Illinois Department of Natural Resources funding for the development of the Golconda Marina.

