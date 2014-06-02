Man arrested after reports of shots fired in Carbondale

A Mounds, Illinois man was arrested in connection with reports of shots fired in Carbondale on June 1 around 3 a.m.

Jemond L. Pilgram, 21, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

According to police, they responded to the 500 block of East Walnut Street for reports of shots fired.

During the investigation, police say it was determined a verbal argument occurred between two groups of people at a local business. During the fight, a gun was discharged.

Officers identified Pilgram as the suspect. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

