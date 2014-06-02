W. KY officer dies in Virginia, sidewalk project has people talk - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

W. KY officer dies in Virginia, sidewalk project has people talking, city council approves police chief to apply for grant

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Brian Jones was killed in a shootout in Virginia on Friday night. He was from Livingston County, Ky. (Source: Norfolk Police Department)
A group of people met in Carbondale on Monday night to express their concerns about Carbondale and Jackson County authorities. (Source: Allison Twaits, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
A new sidewalk project in Howardville, Mo. has people in town talking.

Good evening,

An officer from Livingston County, Ky. died in Virginia on Friday night after a shootout with a suspect. Todd Tumminia was in Livingston County today to talk to people who knew Officer Brian Jones. Watch for that story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

A new sidewalk project in Howardville, Mo. has people in town talking. Some people Kadee Brosseau talked to said it'll keep people that walk along the road safe, but others said it creates another safety concern.

The Cape Girardeau police chief formally asked the City Council on Monday night to approve his plan to apply for a federal grant for more officers. The grant, Chief Wes Blair said, will fund the hiring of three more officers. The City Council approved the resolution.

Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect after someone stole a bag of money from a convenience store. It happened on May 27 at 6:45 p.m.

Same-sex marriage is now the law in Illinois. It went into effect on Sunday, meaning all county clerks across the state must issue marriage licenses to same sex couples. But some counties couldn't get the software update fast enough to comply with the law, so they've called on the larger Jackson County to help out.

At a meeting in Carbondale, Illinois on Monday, some people expressed their concerns with Carbondale and Jackson County officers. Allison Twaits was at the meeting. You can click here for more.

In national news, the Obama administration unveiled a plan on Monday aimed at cutting carbon dioxide emissions from power plants by nearly a third by 2030. But it delays the deadline for some states to begin complying until long after President Barack Obama leaves office.

Apple’s Mac operating system will have easier ways to share and search, while the iOS software for iPhones and iPads is getting new features for keeping tabs on your health and controlling home devices. You can click here for some of the highlights.

Which scares you more: Hurricane Victor or Hurricane Victoria? A new study finds people are less likely to flee an oncoming storm with a feminine that a masculine one.

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

