IDHS announces increase in WIC benefits to buy more fruits, vegetables

The Illinois Department of Human Services recently announced that children in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children will receive an increase in the amount allocated for fruits and vegetables.

Effective June 2, the IDHS said children one and older will receive an additional $2 per month – from $6 to $8 – to redeem for any WIC eligible fruits and vegetables.

“This increase will allow for more fruits and vegetables to be available to these children,” said IDHS Secretary Michelle R.B. Saddler. “Fruits and vegetables provide many nutrients that support a healthy weight and lifestyle.”

WIC is a USDA-funded public health nutrition program created to reduce the nutritional risk of low-income pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to the age of five. WIC provides food, nutrition education and access to healthcare. The program serves more than 140,000 children statewide.

The supplemental foods and nutrition education provided in WIC have assisted in reducing fetal deaths, infant mortality, low birth weight rates, iron deficiency anemia in children and increased immunization rates.

To learn more about the WIC program or to see if you may qualify, please visit www.fns.usda.gov/wic or contact your local WIC office.

