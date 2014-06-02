Officer killed in line of duty - Sidewalk controversy - Baby att - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Officer killed in line of duty - Sidewalk controversy - Baby attached to wedding dress

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Officer Brian Jones was shot and killed while on duty in Virginia. He was from Livingston County, Ky. (Source: Norfolk Police Dept.) Officer Brian Jones was shot and killed while on duty in Virginia. He was from Livingston County, Ky. (Source: Norfolk Police Dept.)
A police officer in Virginia with ties to western Kentucky was killed while on duty. Todd Tumminia shows us how his church in Livingston County, Ky. is remembering him.

In a sweeping initiative to curb pollutants blamed for global warming, the Obama administration unveiled a plan today aimed at cutting carbon dioxide emissions from power plants by nearly a third by 2030. Allison Twaits tells us how this impacts southern Illinois coal mines.

Five years after his capture by a terrorist group in Afghanistan, U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is finally on his way home.

A House bill that passed in the Illinois legislature on May 30 includes several provisions that will increase voter access to registration and polling.

Kadee Brosseau traveled to Howardville, Mo. today where construction a new sidewalk is the talk of the town. Some people in town have concerns about the project.

The grandstand entertainment for the Du Quoin State Fair has been announced.

Apple's Mac operating system will have easier ways to share and search, while the iOS software for iPhones and iPads is getting new features for keeping tabs on your health and controlling home devices.

Trending on social media: A woman who attached her 1-month-old baby to the train of her wedding dress said the baby was safe and secure.

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly