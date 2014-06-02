Carbondale police make cocaine arrest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police make cocaine arrest

Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Jason W. Halley (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Jason W. Halley (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
The Carbondale Police Department arrested a man accused of cocaine possession on Monday.

Officers have been conducting an investigation since early April involving cocaine at a home in the 800 block of East Main Street.

During the investigation, officers arrested and charged Jason W. Halley, 35, with possession of cocaine and the intent to deliver the drugs.

Halley was taken to Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.


  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly