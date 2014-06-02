Man arrested after drug investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Darryl L. Meeks (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Darryl L. Meeks (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation involving suspected drug activity at a home on West Kent Drive.

During the course of the investigation, police say Darryl L. Meeks, 46, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Meeks was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

