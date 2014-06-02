Cape Girardeau police look for suspect after bag of money stolen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police look for suspect after bag of money stolen from convenience store

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Surveillance image of suspect. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are looking for suspect after someone stole a bag of money from a convenience store.

It happened on May 27 at 6:45 p.m.

Police say an unidentified black male went into the manager's office at the Quick n Save on Themis Street and stole a bank bag with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The police department released surveillance images of the suspect. They need the public's help identifying the suspect in the images.

If you have any information, you can call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly