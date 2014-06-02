Cape Girardeau police look for suspect after bag of money stolen from convenience store

Cape Girardeau police are looking for suspect after someone stole a bag of money from a convenience store.It happened on May 27 at 6:45 p.m.Police say an unidentified black male went into the manager's office at the Quick n Save on Themis Street and stole a bank bag with an undisclosed amount of cash.The police department released surveillance images of the suspect. They need the public's help identifying the suspect in the images.If you have any information, you can call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.