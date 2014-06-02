KY students place at track meet, win awards in broadcasting and yearbook

State-qualifying members of the BMHS track team shown from left are (back row) Dre Bledsoe, Steven McGowan, Devyn Bledsoe, Erin young, Toler Terrell, (front row) Austin Dowdy, Cash Owsley and Jabarie Bledsoe.

From L to R: (front row) Taylor Raffety, Justin King, Jessica Jones, (middle row) Breanna Jones, Micah Medlin, Shelby Rollings, Millie Green, Cera Peck, Adviser Lindsay Allen, (back row) Elizabeth Goodin, Abbi Denton, Jade Babb and Caity Meinschein.

Some Ballard Memorial High School students were named best overall in a yearbook contest, the broadcasting team was named best in state for the fourth year in a row and the track team placed at a state meet.

Students placed in all categories in this year's Kentucky High School Journalism Association awards this year.

The 2013 yearbook, titled "Identity," was awarded best overall yearbook design in Class A. The yearbook was led by 2013 graduates Emmy Meinschein and Erin Stewart.

The staff also received the following awards: first place, cover design, theme development and overall coverage; second, writing style and advertising design; third, use of graphics, photography.

Current seniors that worked on that staff were Taylor Rafferty, Jessica Jones, Just King, Scott Jenkins, Jade Babb and Abbi Denton. Other staffers from last year include editors Emmy Meinschein and Erin Stewart; and Savannah Aldridge, Kyle Bosse, Alivia Boulton, Cheyenne Glagola, Alex Halliwell, Erika Ray, Becca Smith and Brandon Sickling.

The BMHS broadcasting team was named best in the state in the Class A (under 600 students) for the fourth year in a row.

In addition to their first place in general excellence, staff members won the following awards:

Spot production - first place, bulling public service announcement, BMHS staff; second, Abbie Denton, HOSA PSA; third, Taylor Rafferty, Jessica Jones, Kyle Bosse, sucker commercial.

Music video or short video - third, BMHS staff

Humerous feature - first, Kelsey Donoho, Lakyn Dunigan, how animals eat their food; second, Logan Pickett, Elizabeth Goodin, Breanna Jones, "Duck Dynasty" parody.

Best news feature package - first, Sydney Brooking, Dakota Stigall, Ben Giles, Tyler Pill, Megan Zerger, story on how to play "Magic;" second, Jesse Rollins, Ruby Anderson, Marlee Reid, Jade Tilford, story on the Color Run.

Best sports feature package - first Ethan Dunning, Alek Hugen, Shelby Wildharber, story on football team; second, Justin King, Nate McKendree, Tyler Pill, Ben Giles, story on the tennis team; third, Micah Medlin, Eurasia Roddy, story on the volleyball team.

News package - second, Kole Williams, Dakota Stigall, package on end of course tests; third, Logan Pickett, Elizabeth Goodin, Breanna Jones, package on seven-block scheduling.

Several members of the school's track team placed in the respective events at the Kentucky state high school meet on May 24. The BMHS track coach is Brenda Arington.

Dre Bledsoe took third place in the 400 meter run and 12th in the 200 meter. Erin Young placed eighth in the 300 hurdles and 19th in the 200 meter run. Jabarie Bledsoe placed 16th in the triple jump and 22 in the long jump. The 4x100 meter relay team of also medaled at eighth place.

Team members qualifying for state competition included Devyn Bledsoe, Austin Dowdy, Michael Lair, Steven McGowan, Cash Owsley, Toler Terrell, 4x100; Dre Bledsoe, 400 and 200 meter runs, 4x100; Jabarie Bledsoe, long jump, triple jump, 4x100; and Erin Young, 300 meter hurdles, 200 meter run.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.