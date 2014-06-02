Charleston DPS arrest robbery suspect

The Charleston Department of Public Safety arrested a robbery suspect on Sunday evening.At about 7 p.m., the department was alerted that DeCarlos Clemons, 20, was at the basketball courts at Lincoln Park. When officers approached the man, he tried running away. Officers caught up with Clemons and took him into custody.Clemons is a suspect in a robbery and home invasion, which took place on May 17. The suspects allegedly used a handgun to threaten those living in the house, including a 5-year-old child.Clemons was taken to the Mississippi County Jail on charges of first degree robbery and burglary, armed criminal action, felonious restraint and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $200,000 cash only.Additional charges for Clemons are pending. He currently has an active parole violation warrant.