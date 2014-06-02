Mt. Vernon police warn of possible phone scam - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mt. Vernon police warn of possible phone scam

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - The Mount Vernon Police Department responded to possible phone scams at three businesses on Monday morning.

The scams involve a person who calls the business and says they are with a power company. The caller then alleges the business is late on its bill and requests immediate payment or the business' service could be terminated.

Mt. Vernon police suggest residents do not provide their personal or financial information to unknown people.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly