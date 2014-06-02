Poplar Bluff man accused of tying man to chair, beating him

A Poplar Bluff man is in jail after allegedly tying another man to a chair and hitting him.According to court documents, Jeremy Fineout entered a home and tied a man to a chair, threatened him with a knife and hit the victim in the face several times on May 29.Fineout is accused of stealing the victim's wallet and using his debit card to withdraw $300 from the victim's account at the Poplar Bluff Federal Credit Union ATM.Jeremy Fineout is charged with robbery 1st degree and armed criminal action.His bond is set at $100,000. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.