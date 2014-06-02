Fire crews respond to smoke inside Southeast Hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire crews respond to smoke inside Southeast Hospital

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Fire crews responded to smoke inside Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau on Monday, June 2.

It happened around 12:28 p.m.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they responded to the report of smoke on the third floor of the main building of the hospital.

All stations responding reported finding light smoke on one wing of the third floor. They say maintenance personnel told crews that a test run of a diesel generator may be the source of the problem. It was then determined that heat from the exhaust pipe had ignited roofing material where it passed through the roof.

Fire crews used gasoline powered saws to remove the burning roofing materials.

Battalion Chief Fred Vincel said smoke spread through portions of the third floor of the hospital. There was some moderate fire and smoke damage.

Some hospital patients were moved as a precaution. No one was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

