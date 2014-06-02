Du Quoin State Fair grandstand entertainment announced

The grandstand entertainment for the Du Quoin State Fair has been announced.Foreigner will be performing Saturday, August 23.Du Quoin High School choir students will sing with the band during the song "I Want To Know What Love Is."Kenny Rogers will take the stage Sunday, August 24.On Monday, August 25, two-time Grammy Award and three-time CMA Award-winning artist Travis Tritt will perform.Tuesday, August 26 will feature Jon Henninger Band, a contemporary gospel group.

Wednesday, August 27, the entertainment will be USA Championship Wrestling as Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler takes on Scott Steiner.

Thursday, August 28 will feature .38 Special.

Friday, August 29, country music's Rodney Atkins is the featured entertainment.

The grandstand performances conclude on Saturday, August 30, with KC and the Sunshine Band.

All the grandstand shows are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

The gospel show is $10 a seat and the wrestling match is priced at $20 for adults and $10 for children.Tickets for all other shows cost either $25 or $30 and will go on sale Wednesday, June 18 at 9 a.m. at the fairgrounds ticket window. Phone orders will be taken starting at 10 a.m.