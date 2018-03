App helps neighborhood watch groups

Other Heartland Sheriffs agree."I think it would be a great tool for neighborhood watch and also any citizen," said Bollinger County Sheriff Darin Shell."I feel this could help our citizens survive encounters," said Sheriff Rick Stephens of Carter County. "I think the videos could also be used as potential evidence.The apps 911 button lets you make that call to your local authorities quickly and even sends your contacts an email.ICE Black Box works for Androids and iPhones.For Androids you will need an additional app to play quick time movies. You also want to log out of your profile to avoid accidentally calling 911. The Scott County Sheriffs and his department are already encourage the community to download the app. You can add their office to your contacts on your profile: 911@scottmo.org Click here to learn more about the app.You can also visit: http://nnw.org/