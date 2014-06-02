Brookport man facing charges of burglary, assault - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brookport man facing charges of burglary, assault

Christopher Rodriquez (Source: McCracken County Jail) Christopher Rodriquez (Source: McCracken County Jail)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Brookport man is facing several charges after officials say he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a call of a burglary came in around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Brookmeade Apartments at Twinson Court.

Deputies went into the apartment and found 25-year-old Christopher Rodriguez of Brookport, Ill. hiding in a bedroom.

An investigation showed Rodriguez had forced his way into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend. He then assaulted her, forced her into a bedroom and refused to let her leave, according to the sheriff's department.

Rodriguez was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly