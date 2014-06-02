Brookport man facing charges of burglary, assault

A Brookport man is facing several charges after officials say he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment.According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a call of a burglary came in around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Brookmeade Apartments at Twinson Court.Deputies went into the apartment and found 25-year-old Christopher Rodriguez of Brookport, Ill. hiding in a bedroom.An investigation showed Rodriguez had forced his way into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend. He then assaulted her, forced her into a bedroom and refused to let her leave, according to the sheriff's department.Rodriguez was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, assault and unlawful imprisonment.