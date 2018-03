3 locations on list of endangered historic places

To learn more about other locations on the endangered and watch list go to the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation website at www.preservemo.org Become a member here.



You can also check out



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Other Missouri locations on the watch list include school buildings statewide and the Russell Hotel in Charleston, Missouri.To learn more about other locations on the endangered and watch list go to the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation website atYou can also check out this Facebook group

"The hope is that when it is stabilized we can have students come in and work with us to learn hands on and also help with repairs," said Blakemore. "The city is working well with us. There is a stay on the demolition and hopefully we can totally get that out of the way soon so that we can continue with preservation."The other two sites in the Heartland include the Coleman House in Butler County built in 1902. In sits in a residential area of Poplar Bluff. It was also a home on the demolition list but because of the endangered distinction has a better chance at survival as they too work to tell others about work the home needs to continue standing.In Bloomfield, the Henry Miller House, dating between 1845 and 1849 remains one of the oldest homes in southeast Missouri. Work to repair that structure is going on as well.