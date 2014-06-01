Illinois allows same-sex marriage - Man hits cop with car - Kenny Rogers in Sikeston

The "Gambler" is in Sikeston for a good cause (Source: MGN)

A man is in custody after leading police on a chase.

Same-sex marriages are now legal in Illinois.

Gay and lesbian couples across Illinois can now legally wed, as the state becomes the latest in to allow same-sex marriage. Kadee Brosseau explains tonight on Heartland News.

An Arkansas man died early Sunday morning after he was not able to get out of his car following a one-vehicle crash.

A man was taken into custody after fleeing and hitting a police officer with a car overnight.

Harrah's Casino in Tunica, Mississippi will close its doors on Monday after revenues fell.

Country music star Kenny Rogers is in Sikeston, Missouri today for the Kenny Roger's Children's Center Benefit Concert.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

Critics are stirring as the U.S. defends its captive swap with the Taliban.

Bryan McCormick says mild and breezy with scattered clouds tonight.

Two former western Kentucky high school football players are headed up to the Canadian Football League, and a Heartland native gets his first big league save. Josh Frydman has the details in sports.

Trending on Facebook: A military dad surprises his son at graduation just as his son thanks service members.

