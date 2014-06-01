Simmons records first MLB save in second career game - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Simmons records first MLB save in second career game

(KFVS) - (Miami) - Shae Simmons was thrown straight into the major-league fire for a second straight day. The former Scott City High School star and Southeast Missouri State pitcher earned his first MLB save on Sunday, a day after getting called up to big leagues and making his first appearance Saturday.

Simmons allowed two hits and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning against the Marlins, escaping trouble by inducing Adeiny Hechavarria to ground into a 6-4-3 double play. 

On Saturday, Simmons struck out Jarrod Saltalamacchia on three pitches to earn his first career hold in his Braves debut. 

The former 22nd round draft pick in 2012 had 40 saves in 86 minor league appearances, posting a 1.43 ERA. 

