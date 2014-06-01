Sheriff: Man flees DWI checkpoint, hits officer with car

A man was taken into custody after fleeing and hitting a police officer with a car, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Mikell D. Abraham, 27, of Scott City, Missouri was arrested by a Cape Girardeau Police Department officer and turned over to Scott County deputies. The pursuit began in Scott City shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 1.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement with the Southeast Missouri DWI Task Force (Scott County, Cape Girardeau County, Scott City, and Cape Girardeau City) were conducting a Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) Checkpoint near the Scott City School on Main Street in Scott City. Deputies say the pursuit began after Abraham hit a Scott City Officer with his vehicle while fleeing the checkpoint.

Walter says Abraham fled east on Main Street and then headed north onto I-55. He exited the Interstate at Exit 93B onto South Kingshighway, and continued to flee officers for several minutes.

Abraham was taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department near the 600 Block of Sycamore.

Abraham was charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Driving While Suspended (DWS). Bond has been set by the court at $5,000 cash only. Further traffic charges are pending.

Scott City Police Chief David Leeman says that his officer was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, and was released

Chief Leeman thanks all of the law enforcement agencies involved for their assistance.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says the man did have a warrant out for his arrest prior to this incident.

