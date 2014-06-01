2 former western KY H.S. football players headed to the CFL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 former western KY H.S. football players headed to the CFL

Corey Robinson (Source: Troy University Sports Dept.) Corey Robinson (Source: Troy University Sports Dept.)
Bryan Hall (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Bryan Hall (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Two former western Kentucky high school football players are headed up to the Canadian Football League.

According to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats website, Corey Robinson, a 6-1, 205-pound native of Paducah, Kentucky has signed with the football team.

Robinson played for Lone Oak High School and Troy University. He attended rookie camp with the NFL's Cleveland Browns in May.

And, Bryan Hall, a 6-1, 295-pound native of Carbondale, Illinois, also signed with the team.

Hall played for Paducah-Tilghman and Arkansas State. According to the Tiger-Cats website, Hall spent three seasons with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens after turning pro. He played in five games.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly