2 former western KY H.S. football players headed to the CFL

Two former western Kentucky high school football players are headed up to the Canadian Football League.

According to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats website, Corey Robinson, a 6-1, 205-pound native of Paducah, Kentucky has signed with the football team.

Robinson played for Lone Oak High School and Troy University. He attended rookie camp with the NFL's Cleveland Browns in May.

And, Bryan Hall, a 6-1, 295-pound native of Carbondale, Illinois, also signed with the team.

Hall played for Paducah-Tilghman and Arkansas State. According to the Tiger-Cats website, Hall spent three seasons with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens after turning pro. He played in five games.

