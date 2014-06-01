McCracken County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

On June 1, around 9:45 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office started getting calls about a phone scam.

All of the victims reported a unknown male calling them and identifying himself as a member of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. The caller is then telling people that they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty.

He goes on to say if they will send him money it will take care of the warrant. All of the calls came from the same phone number which is (270) 206-0146. If this number is called, a recording says you have reached the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff's office, this phone number or person is in no way affiliated with the sheriff's office, and they say deputies would ever call and ask for money to take care of a warrant.

Please do not give out any personal information over the phone or send this person money. If you have received a call like this and sent money please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at (270) 444-4719.

