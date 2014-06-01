Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, May 31 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, May 31

(KFVS) - (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - Here are your Heartland Sports scores from Saturday, May 31: 

High School Girls Soccer:

Class 2 State Quarterfinal:

Rosati-Kain-2
Notre Dame-0
F

High School Baseball:

Mt. Vernon Regional Championship:

Carbondale-1
Mt.Vernon-0

Harrisburg Regional Championship:

Freeburg-9
Chester-3

1A Cobden Sectional:
Webber Township-8
Shawnee-4 

High School Softball:

Johnston City Sectional:
Carterville-3
Nashville-2

Trico-2
Goreville-1

Herrin Regional title game:

Carbondale-9
Herrin-8 
F/8

Missouri High School Track and Field Championships:

Class 4:

Girl’s Pole Vault: Jackson’s Sierra Maddox wins with mark of 12 feet, 6 inches

Boy’s Pole Vault: Jackson’s Dakota Maddux finishes 8th

Boys Discuss throw: Jackson’s Clay Darnell finished third with a school record throw of 177 feet

Girls 400 m dash: Jackson’s Carli Knott finishes 8th

Class 3:

Boy’s 400m dash: Notre Dame Senior Jordan Barber wins 2nd

Boy’s 1600m run: Notre Dame Freshman Rudy McClellan placed 7th

Girls 3200m: Ste. Genevieve’s Taylor Werner repeats champion with an all class record time of 10:19.15

Finals of Class 3:

-Ste. Genevieve Girls finish 3rd over as a team

-Sikeston girls finish 4th in the 4X200 meter relay; Freshman Antravia Green, Sophomore Tyra Bonner, Senior Ailena Stovall, Junior Brandy Peet

-Sikeston’s girls finish 6th in the 4X100m


