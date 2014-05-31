Lady Bulldogs fall short in State Quarterfinal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lady Bulldogs fall short in State Quarterfinal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Notre Dame Lady Bulldogs soccer team could not find the secret to beat Rosati-Kain for the third consecutive season, falling 2-0 to the Kougars in the Class 2 State Quarterfinal Saturday night.

This was Notre Dame’s third straight State Quarterfinal loss against Rosati-Kain. The Lady Bulldogs fell behind 1-0 in the first half on a goal by Sarah Gerwel. Notre Dame had a plethora of scoring chances in the second half, dominating time of possession, but was unable to score past Nicole Kelly. 

The Lady Bulldogs finish their season 19-2-1. 

