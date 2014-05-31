Jackson's Maddox repeats as pole vault state champion

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Saturday was the final day for the Missouri Class 3 and 4 State Track and Field Meet in Jefferson City. Here are some of the top Heartland performers:

Class 4:

Girl’s Pole Vault: Jackson’s Sierra Maddox wins with mark of 12 feet, 6 inches

Boy’s Pole Vault: Jackson’s Dakota Maddux finishes 8th

Boys Discuss throw: Jackson’s Clay Darnell finished third with a school record throw of 177 feet

Girls 400 m dash: Jackson’s Carli Knott finishes 8th

Class 3:

Boy’s 400m dash: Notre Dame Senior Jordan Barber wins 2nd

Boy’s 1600m run: Notre Dame Freshman Rudy McClellan placed 7th

Girls 3200m: Ste. Genevieve’s Taylor Werner repeats champion with an all class record time of 10:19.15

Finals of Class 3:

-Ste. Genevieve Girls finish 3rd over as a team

-Sikeston girls finish 4th in the 4X200 meter relay; Freshman Antravia Green, Sophomore Tyra Bonner, Senior Ailena Stovall, Junior Brandy Peet

-Sikeston’s girls finish 6th in the 4X100m







