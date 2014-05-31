Heartland's Best honored in Cape Girardeau

Celebrating the Heartland's Best with Kaitlyn Cox of Arcadia Valley High (Source: Mary-Ann Maloney, Heartland News)

Nearly 100 valedictorians were honored at the Heartland's Best banquet.(Source: Tori Bowden, Heartland News)

They've worked hard for years to graduate and even more to be at the top of their class.

Saturday, nearly 100 valedictorians were honored at the Heartland's Best banquet.

It's an event that KFVS12 has been leading the charge on for 29 years.

Valedictorians and their parents are invited to Southeast Missouri State University for a special ceremony and luncheon.

Many of the faces you see on TV every day were on hand to speak with graduates and offer congratulations.

Students in attendance recorded special greetings, which you'll see here on KFVS throughout the summer starting mid-June.

