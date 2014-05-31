'Woof Stock' raises money for the Humane Society in Cape Girardeau

It was 'Woof Stock' in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.The event took place at Cup N Cork on North Main until 4 p.m.

Humane Society staff and volunteers sold t-shirts, held a 50/50 drawing and greeted all of the dogs and their owners with "barkery treats" donated by Mississippi Mutts. There was also a wine tasting.

Dog lovers and Humane Society alumni came out to support the event.

There were two boxer mix puppies available for adoption that brought smiles to all in attendance.

Over $1,000 was raised. The Humane Society says they are looking forward to making the event bigger and better next year.