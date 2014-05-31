Southern IL medical clinic to close its doors

Harper says patients will now have to find other places to get services and because many can't afford care, some will have to go without.

A medical clinic that provided free care to low-income families will soon shut its doors after about 14 years.

The manager at the Bridge Medical Clinic in Harrisburg says patients could no longer get care as of May 22 and by the end of June, the clinic will be locked up for good.

Joan Harper says the facility operates on donations and is not federally funded.

She says it helped families in the area who could not afford care or medical insurance.

One local man says even though he didn't use the clinic himself, he knows people who depended on the service for medical care.

“I’ve heard it was a good thing but it’s a shame they’re closing it down because a lot of people can’t afford the medical and stuff they have nowadays,” Nelson Eddy said.

Harper says patients will now have to find other places to get services and because many can't afford care, some will have to go without.

Workers at The Bridge will soon be selling items in their office and medical records will be available for patients to come and pick up.

The clinic was run by mainly by volunteers. Harper was the only paid staff. She says she's is retiring as soon as the clinic is closed.

