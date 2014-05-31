US soldier freed - SIU student's family speaks out - KY shooting investigation

The family of Pravin Varughese is speaking out after a second autopsy.

This US soldier had been held captive since 2009.

U.S. officials say the only American soldier held prisoner in Afghanistan has been freed and is in U.S. custody.

Thousands of people have signed a White House petition demanding the release of a U.S. Marine jailed in Mexico.

Family is speaking out after a second autopsy was performed on a 19-year-old Southern Illinois University student who died in February. Mollie Lair has the latest tonight on Heartland News.

Bryan McCormick says mild and muggy with scattered clouds tonight. But what about your outside plans on Sunday? Find out at 6:03.

A southeast Missouri native has been called up to the big leagues! Josh Frydman tells you all about it in sports. And, a Cardinal prospect hammers a home run in his second at bat!

The third annual Jacque Waller 5k/run walk in Cape Girardeau was held Saturday. This year also included a one-mile color run for kids.

State Police are investigating a shooting in Graves County, Kentucky.

Detectives say they found more than 60 pounds of marijuana in a western Kentucky storage unit.

Trending on Facebook: From homeless to entrepreneur in just a few months. A Herrin, Illinois man has worked his way up the ladder of success, one clean headlight at a time.

