Shooting investigation in Graves County, KY

State Police are investigating a shooting in Graves County, Kentucky.

On May 30, shortly before 6:45 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a 911 call on Highway 849 West in Graves County, near the Lowes community.

Troopers say they found Mitchell Meyer, 32, outside of a home with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

The Kentucky Stated Police have interviewed the shooter, whose name is not being released at this time.

Andrew Redden, 49, of Redden, Kentucky was arrested at the home by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office for alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct.

Bond was set at $1,500.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police Trooper Luke Durbin.

Graves County EMS took Meyers to an area hospital. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

