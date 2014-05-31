3rd Annual Jacque Waller 5k run/walk held in Cape Girardeau

The third annual Jacque Waller 5k/run walk in Cape Girardeau was held Saturday. This year also included a one mile color run for kids.

Stan Rawson, Jacque's father, spoke before the race with the Waller triplets next to him. The children are now 8-years-old.

Several members of Jacque's family were there to support the cause.

The race now benefits the Safe House for Women and the SEMO Family Violence Council.

Jacque's dad thanked everyone for coming out, and said the past year had been hard, but they had gotten a little bit of justice for Jacque.

Jacque's body was found in May 2013.

Her estranged husband, Clay Waller, lead authorities to her body that was buried near the river in Alexander County, Illinois.

In a plea deal, Clay Waller was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for 2nd degree murder.

