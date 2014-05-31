Carbondale Preservation Committee dedicates historic site - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale Preservation Committee dedicates historic site

The Carbondale Preservation Commission dedicated an Illinois state historical marker on Saturday.

The marker commemorates the location of Carbondale College and Southern Illinois College. 

The marker was placed at 501 S. Washington Street.

The Carbondale Public Safety Center is located on the former site of Carbondale College.

During the Civil War Carbondale and Carbondale College sold the building to the Christian Church.

The Illinois State Historical Society assisted the committee in the dedication. 

