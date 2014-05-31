Traffic Alert: Main St. in Galatia to close for parade

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, Main Street in Galatia, Illinois, (Highway 34) will be closed at 5 p.m. Saturday for a short time for the Old Settler Days Parade.

Use caution along Main Street prior to and following the parade.

You can look for other routes during the brief road closure.

The sheriff's office says not to call 911 asking when the road will re-open. This is a brief closure.

