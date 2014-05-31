KY detectives find 60 pounds of pot in storage unit

K9 Pepo and 62 pounds of marijuana (Source: McCracken County SO)

Detectives say they found more than 60 pounds of marijuana in a western Kentucky storage unit.

According to the sheriff's office, Demarkus Wilson, 28, of Paducah was charged with trafficking marijuana over five pounds, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division got a tip saying that drug activity was happening at a storage unit off Old Mayfield Road in Paducah.

Deputy Steve Croft and his K9 Pepo responded, and searched the area. According to the sheriff's office, the K9 detected a drug odor. Detectives then executed a search warrant for a storage unit within the storage site.

Officers say they seized around 62 pounds of marijuana along with marijuana paraphernalia and evidence of the transportation and trafficking of large amounts of marijuana.

During the investigation Wilson was taken into custody.

Detectives then executed a search warrant at the home of Wilson on Hinkleville Road in Paducah.

Officers say a search showed more evidence of trafficking as well as money, which is believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Wilson was booked into the McCracken County Jail.

