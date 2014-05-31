Former Redhawk Shae Simmons promoted to the Atlanta Braves - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shae Simmons (Source: GoSoutheast.com) Shae Simmons (Source: GoSoutheast.com)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A former Southeast Missouri State Redhawk pitcher has been called up to to the major leagues.

According to a report from Fox Sports, Shae Simmons has been promoted to the Atlanta Braves from AA Mississippi.

The 23-year-old right hander was the first Redhawk to be selected in the 2012 MLB Draft, going to the Braves in the 22nd round and the 689th pick overall.

Simmons and third baseman Trenton Moses were the first Southeast players to be drafted by the same organization since Jeremy Johnson and Daniel Huesgen went to the Toronto Bluejays in 2000.

Simmons went to Scott City, Missouri High School.

Online: http://www.milb.com/milb/stats/stats.jsp?sid=milb&t=p_pbp&pid=623406

