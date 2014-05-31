Chemical drop off in Jackson County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chemical drop off in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - You can drop off unwanted household chemicals Saturday, May 31 at the Southern Illinois Airport.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is for Jackson County residents only.

You must show a valid state I.D. or utility bill with an eligible address for entry into the event.

A press release says: "Items to be accepted at the collection include: paint, paint thinner, aerosols, household cleaners, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, motor oil, antifreeze, old gasoline, rechargeable batteries, solvents, polishes, pool chemicals, and lawn chemicals. Mercury-containing devices, such as thermometers, thermostats and fluorescent bulbs will be taken as well. Also accepted will be unwanted or outdated medications, both prescription and over-the-counter.

These items should be brought in their original container, but you may black out all personal information other than the drug name.

Do not bring in controlled substances, needles, syringes or inhalers. Items which will absolutely NOT be accepted at the collection include: explosives, ammunition, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, propane tanks, farm machinery oil, electronics, alkaline & lead-acid batteries, appliances, tires, radioactive material, and medical waste. No business, agricultural, or government wastes will be accepted.

Eligible participants wishing to dispose of materials in containers larger than five gallons must contact Jackson County Health Dept. prior to the event."

For more information, you can contact Jackson County Health Department at 684-3143, ext. 128 for more information, or visit www.RecycleJacksonCounty.org.

There is also a free pesticide collection event in Perryville, Missouri on Saturday. The event runs until 4 p.m. Residents and farmers can bring fungicides, pesticides, insecticides, rodenticides, de-wormers, fly tags, and herbicides. Take the chemicals to the Road and Bridge shed on Highway 51.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly