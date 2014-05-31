Peoria police jail 6 in alleged heroin ring

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Peoria police have arrested six members of what the department calls a drug-trafficking ring and seized heroin, guns and cash.

The department said in a news release Friday that the six people were arrested the previous day at five locations around Peoria on warrants alleging they engaged in drug trafficking.

Police said they seized three handguns, nearly 40 grams of heroin packaged into 199 small packets for sale and more than $7,700 in cash. They also seized four vehicles.

Investigators believe those arrested were part of a drug-trafficking ring responsible for distributing large amounts of heroin in Peoria.

