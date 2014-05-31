Cape school gets national award

across the nation and abroad.









A Cape Girardeau elementary school is getting national recognition for their programs.Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau heard from Character Education Partnership that they are recipients of two Promising Practices Award from the National Character Education Partnership for programs conducted during the 2013-14 school year: Tigers Across the Ages and Courtyard Crashers.The CEP announced that it will award 315 Promising Practices to schools, districts, and youth-serving organizations from across the United States.“These great ideas offer educators and others working with young people practical ways to develop empathy, conflict resolution skills, and good citizenship. Quite often, these practices involve not only students, but parents and the larger community,” said Dr. Dave Keller, Program Director. “CEP is excited to be able to recognize these wonderful educators and share their work with others around the world.”CEP sponsors the annual program to showcase innovative best practices that are having an impact