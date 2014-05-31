Robbery update: Poplar Bluff suspect arrested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Robbery update: Poplar Bluff suspect arrested

Early Saturday morning, Poplar Bluff police arrested a man after a pursuit. 

Officers arrested Jeremy Fineout after a short chase on foot. Someone spotted Fineout walking along Business Hwy 60 in Poplar Bluff. 

Officers say they arrested Fineout in connection to a strong arm robbery at a home Thursday.

Fineout is charged with 1st degree robbery, armed criminal action, felonious restraint,  fraudulent use of a credit card, and resisting arrest. 

He is in the Butler County Jail. 

