Kentucky man suffers from gunshot wound

A man in Graves County suffers from a gunshot wound. 
Friday night around 6:45pm, Kentucky State Police responded to a call on Highway 849 West in Graves County near the Lowes community. 
Troopers found 32-year-old Mitchell Meyer outside of a home there with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. 
At this time, officers have not made an arrest, but KSP officers have interviewed the suspected shooter. 
Officers from the Graves County Sheriff's department arrested Andrew Redden at that home for Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place and Disorderly Conduct. 
The investigation is ongoing. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

