Lady Bulldogs hope to be 'brave' in State Quarterfinal

The Notre Dame soccer team is a game away from making the final four for the first time in a decade, but the Lady Bulldogs have been here before.

This marks a third straight trip to the Class 2 State Quarterfinals, all against the same opponent - Rosati-Kain.

But the Lady Bulldogs believe this rematch will be different.

"The first year it was like 6-0 or 5-0 we lost, last year it was 2-0 and now I feel like it kind of evened out, and we really got a chance, got to keep pushing forward," said senior Notre Dame senior midfielder Madeline Rosenquist.

"We try not to dwell too much on 'we haven't gotten past this, this year is this year in many ways and very different from previous years," said Notre Dame head coach Jeff Worley.

At 19-1-1, Notre Dame is ready for revenge on Rosati, with 11 seniors hoping to clinch their first trip to State.

"It would be like a dream come true, coming in freshman year that's all you have in your head, it would be the greatest thing ever," Rosenquist said.

"Very special, especially making it this far together and last year a lot of people will ever see each other so that's awesome that we've gotten this far," said senior forward Abby Boyer.

The Lady Bulldogs' motto this season has been "be brave," providing them confidence to succeed and squashing any fear they face.

"At the beginning of the year, both coaches said everybody needs to be brave, take chances and so one day Madeline jumped in and started pumping everybody up and that's been part of our chant, that's brave," Boyer said.

"No fear, just go at it 100 percent and finish the game strong," said senior defender Shelby Beussink.

