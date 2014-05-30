Street Crimes Task Force visits Poplar Bluff

It looks like it could be another long weekend for lawbreakers in southeast Missouri.

It looks like it could be another long weekend for lawbreakers in southeast Missouri.

It looks like it could be another long weekend for lawbreakers in southeast Missouri.

It looks like it could be another long weekend for lawbreakers in southeast Missouri.

The Street Crimes Task Force is out in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday night, May 30.

According to Chief Danny Whiteley, they will be serving 30 or more warrants, along with the usual search for criminal activity in Poplar Bluff's highest crime neighborhoods.

The Street Crimes Task Force is made up of officers from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Charleston. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the SEMO Drug Task Force and the Missouri National Guard also have members involved.

Their goal is to target street level crimes in neighborhoods targeted as problem areas in each community.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.