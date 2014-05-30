Man facing statutory rape, child molestation charges

A man has been arrested after a sexual abuse investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department.

Kevin Lee Banks, 35, of Wilson City, is charged with statutory sodomy first degree and statutory rape first degree, both of which involved a victim less than 14 years old and are unclassified felonies punishable upon conviction by up to a life sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections.



Banks was also charged with child molestation first degree, a class B felony punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections; endangering the welfare of a minor, a class C felony punishable upon conviction by up to seven years in prison; and incest, a class D felony punishable upon conviction by up to four years in prison. His bond was set at $200,000.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began when a deputy received a complaint from a county resident whose child had been sexually assaulted by a relative identified as Banks.

The deputy contacted a health center to schedule a sexual assault forensic exam, and the victim was examined the following morning. According to the deputy's report, the allegations were substantiated by the examination and victim interview conducted at the health center.

Sheriff Moore said deputies found Banks on Wednesday, May 28. He was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

After his arrest, Sheriff Moore said deputies conducted a videotape interview with Banks, during which they developed a probable cause to believe Banks has committed the alleged offenses.

